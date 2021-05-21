Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date: Lizzie’s ‘wellness retreat’







If you’re curious to learn either the Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date or some more news on what lies ahead, we’ve got both within!

The first thing that we have to do here, though, is make it clear when the CW series will be back. Think in terms of Thursday, June 10. Why in the world do we have such a long hiatus? It feels like one objective is for the network to test out how they could fare over the summer months with some of their top-tier programming. We’ve gotten the sense that they didn’t want to skimp on episode counts just because of the global health crisis, and that means extending these seasons a little bit beyond when they would typically air.

As for the story to come, the next new episode is entitled “This Feels a Little Cult-y,” and you can get a little bit of context for it in the attached promo! This episode feels like a showcase for Hope, Josie, and Lizzie in particular, as the latter is off on a “wellness retreat” which may turn out to be something totally different. Is she trapped there? Is there some sort of odd magic being used? There are a few different questions that we hope will be answered! If nothing else, we’re excited that this episode will present an opportunity to explore a different part of this strange, mystical universe.

When it comes to Hope in particular, we’re also rather eager to figure out what her future is going to look like following that split from Landon. It felt in a way inevitable, and now there is an open canvas here that the show can explore … and there’s also plenty of time and space left to tell new stories.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Legacies, including other insight all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







