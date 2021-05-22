The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 spoilers: Aftermath of Liz’s arrest







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 19, it’s abundantly clear that Liz Keen and Raymond Reddington have themselves a problem. What is it? Well, it’s tied to the former’s arrest at the end of “The Protean.”

Seeing Liz under arrest is definitely a moment that has been a long time coming, and we understand every single reason why it’s happening now. She’s burned so many bridges with the Task Force and at this point, she really has not earned the benefit of the doubt from anyone. Reddington doesn’t want her behind bars; he doesn’t think she can be rehabilitated. In his mind, the only place for her is in his own world, but we’re not altogether sure that she wants that, either.

The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is entitled Balthazar “Bino” Baker, and the official synopsis offers you a small tease of where things are set to go from here:

05/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Hoping to move some precious cargo quietly, Red enlists the assistance of an enforcer who specializes in transporting items through an underground network. TV-14

So what is this “precious cargo”? We almost wonder if it’s Liz himself and he’s trying to arrange some sort of prison break for her. The only other option in our mind is that said “cargo” is something that he is using in order to help her. What Reddington is up to insofar as an endgame goes, it’s clear that he needs Elizabeth’s help to accomplish it. We think that he does care about her, but she’s also a means to an end for his long-mysterious “thirty year project.”

