Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Early season 12 expectations

The first bit of news that we have to share is, unfortunately, the bad news: There is no new episode of Blue Bloods airing on the network tonight. Why is that? Well, it’s because last week was the two-hour finale! With the epic Joe Hill storyline the writers wanted to give you something that looked and felt like a true send-off to the season — heck, they even made sure that it could be a fitting series finale in the event that it was the end of the road. Joe’s on better terms with the family now, and seemingly everything is right with the world of the Reagans.

With all of that being said, there are of course more episodes to come! The network has already formally ordered a season 12, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future. We’re just so far away right now that there aren’t a lot of firm details as to what the future looks like. What we know is that new episodes are going to be airing when we get around to the fall, and in the show’s current 10:00 p.m. Friday timeslot. Filming will begin in the summer, and there’s a good chance you will see Joe again.

However, don’t expect Will Hochman to become a full-fledged regular — if it happens, it’s a cause for celebration! Just remember that there are already so many other characters to surface so the writers are going to have their hands full.

What we just want from the show is more of what they’ve done over the years: Great family drama discussing important subjects. We want Blue Bloods to be edgy and topical, and continue to challenge itself and its characters. There’s already a core audience out there; continue to find new ways to entertain them!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12?

