Shark Tank season 13 premiere date hopes over on ABC







Following tonight’s finale, are you excited to learn when Shark Tank season 13 could premiere over on ABC? Let’s just say we’ve got more insight on that subject.

First things first, we should confirm that there is going to be a season 13 coming to the network! It got the official green light a little while ago, not that this should be much of a surprise to anyone out there. This remains one of ABC’s bigger franchises; its season 12 ratings were also incredibly steady when compared to season 11. (As a matter of fact, it actually averaged more total viewers week to week — a pretty incredible achievement in the streaming era!)

Shark Tank will remain a part of the Friday-night schedule on ABC this fall, and we tend to imagine that this is where it will be for the remainder of its run. We’ve seen them experiment with airing the show in some other timeslots and ultimately, we just think that this is where it’s best. It’s a great spot for family viewing and it can build out a brand here.

While it’s far too early to tell when season 13 of Shark Tank will premiere, it’s fair to guess either late September or early October. You can also expect many of the same Sharks to return, with maybe a few special guests sprinkled in here and there. Having those Guest Sharks is a way to ensure there’s always something fresh going on behind the scenes, but this show’s success is also in part to the people they already have. We still argue that it was the addition of Mark Cuban that really helped it turn the corner from an under-the-radar show to a complete primetime staple.

