NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: What could Gibbs’ endgame be? (photo)







With the NCIS season 18 finale coming to CBS this Tuesday, it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that Gibbs will be a focus. How in the world can he not be, based on some of the stuff we’ve seen so far?

The image above is one of the many Mark Harmon-centric pictures we’ve seen now for “Rule 91,” and this one emphasizes the most the Marcie Warren part of the story. We know that he’s helping her undercover the truth in regards to an old case, one that has some significant roots in her past.

Want to see some more NCIS video updates? Then be sure to check out our most-recent review below! We’ll have another discussion coming after the finale, so we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess after the finale — there are some other discussions ahead!

Will Gibbs be able to help Pam Dawber’s character? We sure hope so, but that’s not going to be the only focus of our attention here. We’re equally curious to see if this is going to be the thing that causes Gibbs to return to the job. He may understand more that he misses it and isn’t quite ready to walk away yet.

Do we think that Jethro has another decade of NCIS work in him? Probably not, but he’s someone who cares immensely about the job and getting justice for those who need him. We also think that somewhere in his mind, he cares about his legacy. He may not ever express it, but we have a hard time imagining that he’d want his grand finale to be him getting suspended from the job and never coming back.

CBS is still being super-cryptic about Harmon’s long-term future on the show. With that in mind, this is absolutely going to be a situation where you have to wait and see where things end up.

Related – Check out some additional updates about the NCIS finale and what you’re going to be seeing

What do you think will happen to Gibbs over the NCIS season 18 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







