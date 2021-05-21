SEAL Team season 4 finale promo: Did Full Metal die?







As you brace for the SEAL Team season 4 finale on CBS this Wednesday, the fate of Full Metal has to be one of the lingering mysteries. Is the character gone?

On this past episode, it was pretty clear that he was in dire straights, and there’s absolutely nothing about the newly-released finale promo that has us hopeful for the future. Take, for example, the scene with the salutes, or the fact that so many characters are featured here totally clean-shaved after sporting beards for a good chunk of the season. We’re worried — very worried.

In the aftermath of the latest deployment, it also feels like Jason Hayes will be tackling once more a question that has been there for a good chunk of the season. How can he be a better leader for these men? It’s one thing to be strong as Bravo One in the field; it’s another to help take care of them away from the job, as well. That feels like a big part of the journey that he’s been on this season, especially as we’ve seen the personal lives of these SEALs go through serious turmoil as of late. Ray’s been in a terrible spot and while Sonny is set for fatherhood, it certainly hasn’t gone easy.

At the time that this finale was written, it wasn’t clear whether or not SEAL Team would be renewed for another season. With that in mind, we wouldn’t go into this episode with any big, bold assumptions that there will be a cliffhanger. We could be left with a sense of relative closure — but since there is a season 5 coming, you don’t have to worry for what’s on the other side.

Instead, just worry for Full Metal — that’s where all of our emotional energy has to be focused with the show at the moment. No matter what happens, the promo promises that a big-time tear-jerker is coming.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the SEAL Team season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other news.

