9-1-1 season 4 finale spoilers: Ryan Guzman on Eddie’s fate (video)







Are you prepared for the 9-1-1 season 4 finale to air on Fox this coming Monday? We’re pretty sure right now that we’re not! Over the course of “Survivors,” we’re going to have a chance to see the aftermath of many huge stories set up in the penultimate episode. Think in terms of whether Eddie lives or dies, and of course also what’s going on with Bobby and Athena after one of their biggest fights.

In the video below (per SpoilerTV), you can get a little more insight on what’s coming courtesy of Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, and others. Guzman alludes to Eddie’s situation by noting how many life-and-death situations there are entering the finale. We know that the character is currently bleeding out, and one of the biggest things that could be holding back the efforts to save him is that the sniper is still out there! If someone gets too close to him, could they end up dying, as well?

At some point during this episode, you can also expect to see Bobby threatened as he finds himself in a perilous position. We’re not saying that this will cause the recent fight to just fade into the background, but it could be the sort of thing that puts it on the back-burner to a certain extent. After all, there will be some other crises that end up at the forefront after all of this.

Of course, we also have a feeling that there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this episode. After all, this is 9-1-1! This is a show that loves to throw a big surprise at you whenever they have an opportunity to do so. We at least know already that a season 5 is coming…

