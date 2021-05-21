The Flash season 7 spoilers: First photo of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen!







Down the road on The Flash season 7, you’re going to have a chance to see something very-much fun in the debut of Bart Allen. With that being said, it’s not going to be the same exact version of the character a.k.a. Impulse that you’ve seen in the comics. In the source material, he is the grandson of Barry and Iris. Here, he is simply their son.

According to TVLine, you will see Grease Live! star Jordan Fisher step into this role beginning with the 17th episode of the season. Not only that, but you are also going to see another appearance from Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen otherwise known as XS. Exploring how she is back should prove fun based on everything that we’ve seen so far and in general, Bart’s first appearance (which is in the 150th episode of the series, mind you) should be a celebration of WestAllen’s present and future.

To get a few more details on what makes this character stand out, take a look at the official description below:

“The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet … Due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, a stunned Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

Is there such a thing as too many Speedsters? That’s something that The Flash is going to have to figure out! For the time being, though, we’re just excited to see what having Bart on the show looks like; the costume itself is pretty fantastic and a perfect homage to the comics. More than any other show in the Arrowverse, this one has been unafraid to showcase bright colors and fun outfits.

