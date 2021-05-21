The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Liz vs. The Protean







The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 is going to airing on NBC tonight, and be prepare for one of the most dangerous Blacklisters yet.

So who is the Protean? If you haven’t seen some of the official details for this episode as of yet, he is #36 on the Blacklist — he’s also a trained assassin who is likely after the Task Force, Liz, and everyone in between. Remember what happened at the end of this past episode. Townsend made it clear that he’s putting out new directives on everyone who is close to Megan Boone’s character.

So how ruthless is The Protean? That’s one of the things that we are looking forward to getting more information on within this episode. We have to imagine that there are some major characters in jeopardy, especially when you think about Agnes. The promo shows that character potentially in danger, but would the writers really be so brutal as to kill off a child? We don’t know about that…

The other big question we have is whether or not we’re finally going to learn the truth about why Liz is so central to this mythology. Remember that the only reason Townsend is after Liz is because of something Ivan whispered to him. We’d love for there to be some more clarity on this during this episode, but we know how much The Blacklist covets their secrets. They’ll probably continue to keep some of them under a veil for as long as possible. We’ll be happy if we learn a few things by the time the finale airs.

