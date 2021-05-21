Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: EP on possible Danny, Baez romance







Is there any hope at all for Danny and Baez to get together on Blue Bloods season 12? We know there are some strong opinions out there! Some people are totally for the idea of these together, feeling like it’s been totally earned over the course of the past few years. Yet, others feel like it’s unrealistic to have another pair of partners get together after Jamie and Eddie did.

There is also a logistical challenge here — if Danny and Baez do get together, it basically means that they have to stop working together. That means it’s harder to find room for them to have stories together!

In speaking on the idea of Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters being a couple to TV Insider, showrunner Kevin Wade lays out some of the issues that would be present.

“We recognize it and certainly the actors like each other, in front of the camera and between setups … I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go. There really aren’t stories in happy couples and there are definitely not stories in police detectives on the job having a personal relationship with their partner.”

Even if the idea of the two of them getting together in the near future is far-fetched, there’s still a possibility here that Wade doesn’t mention: The idea of pairing the two together at the end of the series. That would alleviate some of the concerns about “what comes next,” since that would be left in the imagination of viewers.

Of course, we do refute the idea of things being a little boring just because two characters are together. Shows like Bones and Castle figured out how to keep things interesting! We understand that Blue Bloods is a little more grounded in realism, but still.

In the end, we would say not to get your hopes up too much; yet, there’s a part of us that just wants to think that Wade is intentionally trying to throw us off the scent.

What do you think could happen for Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 12?

Are you still holding out any hope for the two to get together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

