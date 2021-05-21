Manifest season 3 episode 11 return date: The story of ‘Duty Free’







Do you want to get the Manifest season 3 episode 11 return date at NBC — or, some additional updates as to what lies ahead?

The first thing worth mentioning here is that unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up. There is no installment next week! Instead, the next episode entitled “Duty Free” is going to be coming on Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It may seem a little strange for the show to air outside of May sweeps, but the same can be said for Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. The health crisis has thrown NBC’s schedule for a loop!

Oh, and we should also know that the world of Manifest is being thrown for a loop at the same time — after all, there’s a lot of chaos coming up due to a big move from Ben Stone.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Manifest season 3 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to the story to come:

06/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The consequences of Ben’s actions tests his marriage and sends Grace reeling. Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s secret. Cal, following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast. TV-14

Following “Duty Free,” the only thing after the fact is a two-hour season finale event. We suppose that technically, this could also be a series finale event based on what NBC decides. The network still hasn’t figured out the future of Manifest. We’re reasonably optimistic at the moment that the show is coming back for more episodes, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. The network doesn’t seem to be in an immediate hurry to make a decision here.

