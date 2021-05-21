Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale







As you prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 15 on NBC next week, remember that we’re closing in on an epic end! The May 27 episode is the penultimate one of the season and after it airs, we’re just left to prepare for the finale.

Of course, there is no guarantee the two stories will be linked. While this show has done two-part finales before, this one seems on the surface to be a case-of-the-week plot where there are some big twists buried underneath the surface. Check out the SVU season 22 episode 15 synopsis below for other insight:

05/27/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Garland asks Benson to investigate an unusual domestic violence case when his neighbor is found injured. Guest starring Michael Gladis, Lee Tergesen, Anna Wood and Trian Long-Smith. TV-14

For those who do want a little more news on the finale, know that Christopher Meloni will be back for one more appearance as Stabler. That means that we’ll have some other potential crossover with Organized Crime to tie things up for the year. Meanwhile, Jennifer Esposito will also be coming back, and that means there’s some fun stuff ahead for Fin, as well. We’re glad to get some closure on the supporting cast as well as Benson before the season comes to a close.

Also, one other interesting thing to remember entering the fall — Law & Order: For the Defense will be airing before SVU. We do certainly wonder if there will be three-part crossover events that happen at some point, but it’s too early to speculate on any of that. For now, let’s just hope for a fantastic, emotional case next week that tests the SVU in different ways.

