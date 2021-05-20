Station 19 season 4 episode 15 spoilers: The road to the finale







Next week Station 19 season 4 episode 15 is going to be here, and all signs point to it being a huge story for Vic. Not only that, but it’s also the penultimate story of the season. What happens here will carry directly into the finale, even if we’re just talking about an emotional through-line more than anything else.

The title for this episode is “Say Her Name,” and you can get a better sense of it through the official Station 19 season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Say Her Name” – When Vic helps her parents through a devastating loss, they have a long overdue conversation about the anguish of being Black in America on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, we do hope that Vic and her parents come to a better understanding. There are so many different subjects that will have to be addressed here, and we have to imagine it will be one of the more personal episodes of the entire season. Why wouldn’t it ultimately go this way?

For those of you who want some early season 4 finale scoop…

What can we say about it right now? There will be a big story for Maya when it comes to the finale and beyond just that, you’ll have a chance to see another life-or-death crisis for some of your favorite characters. There’s also going to be an enormous test for Andy and Sullivan’s marriage, which has gone through its fair share of ups and downs already the past few weeks.

There is a Station 19 season 5 renewal on record already, so at least you don’t have to worry about that! Just be fearful for the characters themselves…

