Chicago PD season 8 finale promo: Ruzek’s quest to find Burgess







Where is Kim Burgess? That is one of the huge questions entering the Chicago PD season 8 finale on NBC next week. We saw her knocked unconscious last night, and we know that there is a real avalanche of questions that come along with this. How could she be found? Is she even still alive?

The biggest reason we have hope at the moment is the rest of team. We know how determined they are — meanwhile, we also know how much Ruzek loves her. He will likely take center stage in any search party, and you can get a small tease of that in the promo below. Here, you can see Upton try to promise Adam that she will do everything she can, and following the trail could lead to some unexpected places. That scene with the car and the water is especially notable!

What’s going on here with Burgess is a reminder of just how dangerous this job is, and it’s a reminder of why she needed Ruzek to be there for Makayla if something happened. We just didn’t expect anything to happen so soon, or for that anything to be dangerous in precisely the way that we’re seeing right now.

Now, let’s just cast out there our #1 hope for this episode: That Kim is found and there is no cliffhanger around her. If you want to create a cliffhanger elsewhere, we ultimately have no problem with that. Just don’t have it be Kim! We want to think that she and Adam can move forward together in a happy fashion into season 9. After all, the two have gone through just about everything over the years; we want to see them happy, even if it’s just for a short window of time.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other stories ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

