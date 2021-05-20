SWAT season 4 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Is Hondo’s future in jeopardy?







Next week is going to bring us the SWAT season 4 finale, and it goes without saying that this one is going to be big. There’s a dangerous situation taking place at a Los Angeles police station, and it’s one that puts a number of familiar faces at risk.

Beyond just that, this episode ALSO contains a storyline that will dramatically challenge Hondo as a move he makes has some pretty dramatic consequences. You can get a little more of a sense of that just by checking out the SWAT season 4 finale synopsis:

“Veritas Vincit” — The bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with a group of domestic extremists. Also, Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, and Tan takes a big step in his personal life, on the fourth season finale of “S.W.A.T.,” Wednesday, May 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We obviously don’t think that what happens here will lead to Shemar Moore leaving the show; they just need to think up some other ways to challenge the character. How can you put Hondo in jeopardy without threatening his future? That’s one of the big things to think about here!

Ultimately, the good news that we’ve got entering the finale is comfort knowing that a season 5 is coming. The show will be moving to Fridays this fall, so we hope that everyone watching now will find a way to stick with it. After all, that is going to be the #1 way to ensure that it keeps coming back for more seasons down the road!

