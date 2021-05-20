





As you prepare yourself for Chicago PD season 8 episode 16 to arrive on NBC next week, be prepared for anything with Kim Burgess. You have to be based on the way that tonight’s episode ended!

What we know right now is pretty clear: She’s been knocked out and her life is clearly on the line. There is still a little hope that she can be found in time to save her, but there certainly are no guarantees. Intelligence is going to have to pool their resources, and in the process of locating her, they also have to stop one of the most dangerous crime rings the city’s ever seen. Just like you would expect with this show, we are looking at an all-hands-on-deck situation.

For a few more details about the road ahead, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 8 finale synopsis:

05/26/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team muster all their expertise to bring down a deadly crime ring. Burgess finds herself in a dangerous situation. TV-14

Because One Chicago as a franchise does love their cliffhangers, we’ll go ahead and say to prepare for one here. Remember that the producers have had a tremendous amount of advance security, as well; they’ve known for a long time that they are coming back for a season 9! With that in mind, they can probably plot out stories much further ahead and figure out how the events at the end of season 8 transfer over to the start of next season.

As for some other Chicago PD characters, we’d love to have some good stuff for Halstead and Upton in the finale, too; it’s just hard to be confident that there will be time for romance given everything else that is going on.

What do you most want to see on the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

Do you think that the team will find Burgess in time? Be sure to share some of your quick thoughts on the subject below! After doing this, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

