





The Chicago Med season 6 finale is airing on NBC in one week, and the promo askes one question: Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving the show? Is Will Halstead really getting fired?

Based on the way that things are going this season, it’s easy to understand how we get to Goodwin telling him to pack his metaphorical bags. We know that Natalie treated her mom with medication from his trial, and there’s an easy path where he takes the fall for what happened here.

Yet, simultaneously we’re willing to theorize that there is something more complicated going on here. There has been no news that Gehlfuss is leaving the show; however, Torrey DeVitto is at the conclusion of the season. With that, it’s easy to predict that Natalie will come clean, take full responsibility, and end up being the person cut instead. That’s what we could easily foresee happening and we’ll have to live with that as the way the character leaves the show. (It’s at least less out-of-left-field than what happened with Ava back when she departed.)

So for now, we’re crossing our fingers that Will finds a way to keep his job. Remember that there’s also another major character leaving in April, so you have to prepare yourselves for two impending exits. This is going to be an emotional end to the season.

Of course, we’re also going to go out not on a limb here in saying that there’s going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the season. This is almost the predictable outcome given the way that this show does business. We know that a season 7 is on the way, so at least you don’t have to worry about that part of the equation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

Do you think that Nick Gehlfuss could really be leaving Chicago Med?

Do you also think that Goodwin is going to un-fire Will before the end of the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around to get some other updates… (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







