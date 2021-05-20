





Tonight’s The Masked Singer was the last one before the finale, and that made this reveal all the more fantastic. Think about it this way — this person got SO close to the finale only to miss out in the closing seconds. We knew that we’d feel for anyone who was eliminated under these circumstances.

In the end, that person was revealed to be none other than the Yeti. For the bulk of the season we knew that he was a fantastic performer. As a matter of fact, we’re still shocked that he is eliminated in fourth place. We had figured out that it was Omarion for a little while, and apparently, Robin Thicke knew from the start who he was! Omarion just has a natural way that he performs and he was able to catch some of those mannerisms. That’s something that can be a dead giveaway, even under a costume like this.

One of the most difficult challenges that Omarion had this season was simply moving around in that costume. How in the world do you dance wearing the heaviest costume this season? We just love the spirit and the sense of fun that he brought to the show — he didn’t seem upset at all to be cut so soon before the finale! He was instead just grateful for the opportunity to broaden his horizons and take on a number of new challenges as a performer.

With the elimination of Omarion now, we’re left with a lineup of the Black Swan, the Piglet, and also the Chameleon entering the finale. We could easily see this going any way, but we’ve got this suspicion that the Piglet’s going to walk away with this. It feels like that is 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey, and we’ll learn the truth in just one week’s time.

