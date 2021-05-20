





Next week on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 16, be prepared for an epic finale — and one that could revolve around Kelly Severide.

The first thing to send a chill down your spine is the title for this episode: “No Survivors.” If you hear that, you have to immediately be shaking in your boots, no? You also have to remember that there hasn’t been a proper Chicago Fire finale in at least a couple of seasons (blame the health crisis), so there may be a lot of pent-up anxiety to have some crazy stuff happen at just about every turn.

Now, let’s go ahead and spell out some specifics. Take a look at the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 16 synopsis below:

05/26/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The firehouse reacts to some exciting news, a mysterious stranger arrives and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away. TV-14

Aside from the danger and/or possible character deaths that could come about in the finale, we’re almost more worried about the future of Eamonn Walker as Boden. Is he set to leave the show at the end of the season? No one has commented on it. Yet, at the same time we’d understand the logic. Boden could be promoted to a spot outside the firehouse, which could mean Casey moves up the ranks and Stella has a position in the firehouse that she can hang onto. If nothing changes there, she may not be able to stick around at 51 — there just isn’t a spot for her after the promotion.

Losing Walker would be a huge blow, given that he is such an iconic part of the One Chicago world. If he does leave, we do hope it happens in a way where we can still see him here and there. He’s not just a chief; he’s also a father figure to so many of the firefighters who work under him. Saying he’s beloved only scratches the surface of it.

