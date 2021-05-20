Nancy Drew season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The path to the big finale







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 17, we’ve got one of the most pivotal installments — the last one for the finale!

The title for this installment is “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive,” which has to be one of the most grandiose names out there for a chapter of this show. On the surface, it feels like our title heroine is finally going to be able to stop Everett — she’s going to do everything that she can to make that happen, but will she succeed? Here’s an early prediction: Probably not, or at least not yet. You can’t tie up a story too early when there is still another episode to go! (Technically, we know there’s at least one season of Nancy Drew after this one, but we think that there will be some other new characters introduced then.)

Below, we’ve got the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 17 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#217). Original airdate 5/26/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will a character’s life be in jeopardy? We wouldn’t rule it out — an episode like this needs to either introduce some major jeopardy here or some sort of incredible twist that no one sees coming.

