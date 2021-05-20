SEAL Team season 4 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: ‘One Life to Live’







There is only one episode to go before SEAL Team season 4 ends, and that of course mans we’re getting an epic finale. This show loves to shock in its final hours, and we have to think that we’re building towards a cliffhanger and then also some characters being in danger.

The fact that this upcoming episode is entitled “One Life to Live” gives you a pretty good indicator of the sort of craziness that could be coming up — and if you’re not convinced already, check out the full synopsis below:

“One Life To Live” — Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each member to make major personal decisions, on the fourth season finale of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Remember that a “devastating loss” can mean a number of different things, so you shouldn’t jump immediately to the conclusion that a major character will die. Still, that option has to be on the table. The writers may have wanted there to be some sort of shock ending at the end of the finale to convince CBS to give them a season 5 — which they now have! Of course, this is not exactly coming about in the most predictable of circumstances. The first few episodes are going to air on the linear network and then after that, we’ll see the show shift over to the Paramount+ streaming service. There aren’t many details out there about whether or not the show will shift or change, but we may hear more about that in due time.

For now, just brace yourselves for an epic conclusion to this season … and have a box of tissues at the ready just in case you need them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team and the big season 4 finale?

How will it end in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







