Home Economics season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following its big finale on ABC, what can you expect in terms of a Home Economics season 2? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few things to break down within this piece.

So where should we begin? How about sharing the good news that the series is, in fact, coming back for more! That was confirmed a little earlier this month, and we also already know that it’s a part of the network’s fall schedule.

In the end, we look at the success of the show so far and consider it a huge victory. Home Economics did have some familiar faces in the cast (led by Topher Grace), but it also had the challenge of premiering in midseason. That can be a death sentence for a lot of shows out there, especially in an era where there are so many other options for viewers on streaming services. It speaks to the idea standing out from the pack, and also how the comedy medium can be used to tackle some modern, important subjects.

For the time being, there is no specific premiere date season 2, and you will probably be waiting on one for a while. Nonetheless, we remain fairly confident that the series is going to be back in either late September or early October — the common premiere window for most network TV shows. While things were thrown off-kilter a little bit by the global health crisis, it’s our understanding that the goal is for everyone to start up work this summer. The traditional broadcast model has worked for decades, and we think there’s a real eagerness to get the metaphorical engine humming at full strength again.

