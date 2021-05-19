Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, May 19?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight over on NBC? We know that we are nearing the end of the season for all three respective shows. With that in mind, we are expecting big, jaw-dropping moments at just about every corner.

Luckily, none of these shows are going to make you wait that long in order to see them — there are new episodes of all three starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. More than likely, all three shows will pick up where they left off, such as Casey processing his future with Brett or Natalie struggling to know what’s going to happen after giving her mom some of Will’s trial medication. Some of these stories have been simmering for a while, and we’re waiting for them to come to a full boil.

Want to get a few more details now all about what you can expect? Then view the synopses for all three of these series below…

Chicago Med, “Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths, and Lies” – 05/19/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications. Carol is once again in distress. Will and Natalie must take action to right their wrong. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “A White-Knuckle Panic” – 05/19/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Casey try to find the best fit for Kidd. Ritter, Gallo and Violet help plan an event for Mouch. TV-14

Chicago PD, “The Right Thing” – 05/19/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team pursue a ruthless crime ring whose business has hit close to home. As they dig deeper, the extent of the danger becomes more apparent. Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller second-guesses her decisions. TV-14

All of these stories will, of course, bring you right into their respective finales, which are currently set to air on Wednesday, May 26. You don’t have to worry about any of them being renewed, as they all already are. Instead, put more of your worries on what sort of terrible cliffhanger they are going to leave you on…

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

How do you think all three shows will build up to their finales? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

