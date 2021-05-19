The Amazing Race season 33: Could it premiere in midseason?







We know that many people out there have been wondering about The Amazing Race season 33 for a long time, and we understand. It was more than a year ago that filming shut down for the show — it was one of the first major series out there to be canceled by the virus.

Unfortunately, we’ve known for a while that it would probably be one of the last, and there are a multitude of different reasons for that. Take, for starters, that the entire cast and crew need to be vaccinated, and that’s without considering international travel rules. You need to find an array of places capable of accommodating a larger large cast and filming crew, and also handle some of the regular logistics that go into a show like this. We suppose that it’s possible that CBS could do a season similar to what the Australian version recently did, where it was all confined to the country. Yet, it doesn’t seem like they are interested in that.

In speaking further on the plan further to Deadline, here is what CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl had to say:

“We hope to get them out as soon as there is a piece of the world that opens up that allows enough legs of travel. It’s literally a day-by-day situation, the team is ready to go and we certainly hope to get a greenlight before the end of the year. We hope to have it for midseason, but that all depends on when they get out.”

Personally, we think the ideal spot for The Amazing Race is Wednesday nights in January and February, to serve as a bridge between the two Survivor seasons. For those wondering, that show has been able to resume production in Fiji, and is set to premiere in the fall.

When do you think The Amazing Race season 33 could premiere?

