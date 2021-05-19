NCIS season 19: CBS head on Mark Harmon’s future as Gibbs







Here’s the good news that we have entering NCIS season 19 — Mark Harmon will be back as Gibbs. However, the bad news is that he may not be in every episode.

Recently, you may have heard that the longtime star could take on a part-time role on the upcoming season, which is moving to Monday nights for the first time. What “part-time” means, however, is still not clear, and according to a report from Deadline, CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl isn’t even sure how many episodes Harmon will appear in as of yet.

With that being said, Kahl did make the following clear when it comes to their interest in keeping Mark around:

“We take it year by year with Mark, we’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here. Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of [episodes], so we’re happy to work around his schedule.”

Ultimately, we interpret the situation like this: Mark may not want to carry a 24-episode season of a show anymore, which makes sense given how long he’s been doing it. Yet, CBS also recognizes how valuable he is to the franchise. If he’s still willing to return in any capacity, they’re happy to have him. We’d like for him to have more of a permanent role with the team again, but we have to prepare for some stretches where he’s just not around.

For now, let’s just be happy that there’s at least one more season coming! It’s our personal hope that NCIS makes it to season 20, mostly because that feels like a really nice place for the show to wrap up. Also, it would match the original Law & Order, one of the other longest-running shows of all time, in terms of longevity.

What do you want to see from Mark Harmon on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

