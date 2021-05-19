NCIS season 18 finale promo: Do Bishop & Torres kiss?







Does the NCIS season 18 finale promo contain a long-awaited moment for Bishop and Torres? If you watched it once, you may have missed it! Yet, it is most definitely there.

If you watch closely, about halfway into the preview for “Rule 91” below you can see Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters in a moment where they are about to lock lips. It’s clearly the most romantic thing we’ve seen for the two of them on the show to date, and it’s absolutely been a long time coming. People have been shipping these two together for many years now, and we’re just over an episode removed from them having “the talk” for the first time.

So are we thrilled that something is happening (seemingly) on-screen for the two of them? Sure, but that doesn’t stop us from having a pit in our stomach that Bishop could be leaving, even if it’s not a permanent exit. We’ve heard her talk about a trip to Bulgaria in the past and we know that an element of her past could come back to haunt her in the finale. She also has a discussion with Gibbs about “Rule 51” — basically, knowing when the time is to walk away.

In the end, we don’t want another situation on this show where an on-screen kiss is some sort of signal that a character is saying goodbye. After all, didn’t we just go through something like this with Gibbs and Sloane earlier this season?

What do you think is going to happen to Bishop and Torres on the NCIS season 18 finale?

