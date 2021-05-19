Animal Kingdom season 5 trailer: The power struggle is here!







We’ve been waiting to see Animal Kingdom season 5 for a long time now and finally, we have a sense of where things are going!

Let’s start things off here with this: A reminder that the show is back on TNT come Sunday, July 11. It’s been roughly two years since the last season premiered but when it comes to the Cody Boys, not all that much feels altogether different. They are all still reeling from the death of Smurf and beyond just that, they are working in order to see what the future holds for them.

Ultimately, so much of this story comes down to one thing: These characters all want power. They recognize that with Smurf gone, they have a chance to run the empire themselves. They want money, respect, and above all else to show that they can be “the guy.” That means planning and running operations, and there are going to be many more of them moving forward. It does still seem like these characters are going to be running jobs at each and every opportunity, so rest assured that the style of the show isn’t going to change all that much.

For those of you who are eager to still learn how Smurf is involved in the overall narrative, the flashback elements are still going to be there. Within that, you’ll learn a little bit more about how she became the criminal mastermind that she was before her passing — some of it has to do with the character’s determination, but also her reckless abandon and willingness to play fast and loose with her own life. We hope that there are some surprising connections between these two timelines — we don’t want the flashbacks to be there just for the sake of them existing.

