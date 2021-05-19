American Horror Story season 10: FX sets premiere-date window







American Horror Story season 10 is coming to FX and while there’s no precise start date yet, we’re getting a good feel for it in advance.

This week, FX boss John Landgraf made it clear that American Horror Stories, the spin-off anthology where each episode revolves around a different subject, will air on Hulu in July. Once that show is over, American Horror Story season 10 will then officially premiere. The plan for this series is to wrap up on Halloween, which really does feel perfect for a franchise like this.

Want to get some more news on the franchise in video form? Then be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! We’re going to have more coverage on the upcoming season there and we don’t want you to miss it.

As for what we know for sure about this upcoming season, it comes with it the title of American Horror Story: Double Feature. That in itself feels like an homage to some of the old-school scary movies that are out there — odds are, there are two separate tales that comprise this season. The big question mark is whether or not they are related in some way.

It’s been a long time since a new season of the franchise aired at all — the last time was all the way back in 2019 with American Horror Story: 1984. The show incurred some significant delays due to the global health crisis, and we just hope that at this point viewers remember to flock back. We’ve seen some pretty devastating results for a number of shows that have dealt with these long hiatuses; luckily, this is one of the biggest franchises in all of TV.

Related –Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 10?

Be sure to share right away in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







