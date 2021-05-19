The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6: Where is Janine?







The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6 did manage to answer a number of important questions. Take, for example, we have a more specific roadmap for June’s future!

With that being said, though, we do still have all sorts of big questions when it comes to Janine. Take, for example, where she actually is. The character did not make an appearance during this week’s episode — initially, June was desperate to find her, but instead Moira convinced her to get on the boat. After she was on board, Janine’s name barely came up at all.

Based on the fact that Janine is not addressed at all within this episode, it is our personal belief that the character is still alive. The question then becomes where she is. Did Steven find her and take her back in? Or, did another group manage to locate her and bring her to a safe space? She could just be hiding out alone in the city somewhere. The worst-case scenario is that she somehow gets taken back in by the Commanders and becomes a handmaid once more — but even with that, how many times are they going throw these characters back into the same world? Eventually, it does become unrealistic that Aunt Lydia would just continue to trap the same people back over and over again, even if there is a need for babies in this world.

We certainly hope that there are answers to Janine before season 4 comes to a close — otherwise, it’s going to be a long and very frustrating hiatus.

