NCIS season 19 moves to Monday night; see full CBS fall schedule







Today CBS unveiled the full fall schedule for later this year, and the headline news is clearly tied to NCIS season 19. After all, for the first time the show is moving away from Tuesday nights in a permanent capacity! It’s taking the place of the canceled All Rise Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and will be followed up immediately afterwards by new series NCIS: Hawaii. The goal here is twofold: CBS clearly wants to improve a night that they’ve struggled in for quite some time, and they also want to give over all of Tuesdays to executive producer Dick Wolf and his FBI shows.

Here’s the crazy thing: Wolf basically has a full Tuesday lineup on CBS now, plus also all of Wednesdays and Thursdays over on NBC. That is a lot of control for just one producer, but to be fair all of his shows tend to deliver big.

Take a look at the full schedule below to get some other notes. Remember that all times listed are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – NCIS

10:00 – NCIS: Hawaii (new drama)

Tuesdays

8:00 – FBI

9:00 – FBI: Internal (new drama)

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesdays

8:00 – Survivor

9:00 – Tough as Nails

10:00 – CSI: Vegas (“new” series, basically a revival of the original with new and familiar faces)

Thursdays

8:00 – Young Sheldon

8:30 – United States of Al

9:00 – Ghosts (new comedy)

9:30 – B Positive

10:00 – Bull

Fridays

8:00 – SWAT

9:00 – Magnum PI

10:00 – Blue Bloods

Saturdays

8:00 – The Equalizer

9:00 – NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 – SEAL Team / SWAT

With Sundays, how it is going to work is that SEAL Team will move to Paramount+ after the first handful of episodes air — from there, SWAT will take over. It will be replaced on Fridays by some different programming.

