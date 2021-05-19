





As we entered tonight’s Prodigal Son series finale, we knew that the story was going to end in a particularly big way. It almost had to. What we did not expect was the way in which it ended: With the potential death of Martin at his son’s own hand.

Of course, this is the big question here: Is Michael Sheen’s character really dead? While he was stabbed, that doesn’t mean that he is gone. He and Malcolm were found, and we’ve seen enough TV stabbings at this point to know that this isn’t the sort of thing that is 100% fatal.

If you’re wanting the show’s executive producers to be clear about Martin’s fate, though, you’re going to be disappointed. They’re still trying to get the show saved and with that, they are keeping the cards close to the vest. Speaking to TVLine, here is all executive producer Sam Sklaver had to say on the subject:

…I would just like fans to be very happy with this finale. However they want Martin to be at the end — I know how I imagine Martin being in the end, but I don’t want to say something that makes someone less happy, you know what I mean? [Laughs]

For now, we’re moving into the future thinking that Martin will somehow survive what happened — that just feels like the most dramatic endgame to all of this, especially since it would change the dynamic between him and his son all over again. Also, we have a hard time thinking that Prodigal Son would kill off their biggest star unless Sheen willingly decided that he wanted to leave the show. There hasn’t been anything said about that as of yet.

Just know this: The producers want to make more episodes but in the end, it’s not up to them. The studio at Warner Bros. needs to figure out if another suitable home is out there.

What did you think about the events of the Prodigal Son season 2 finale?

