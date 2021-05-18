Prodigal Son season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by Fox?







Following tonight’s series finale, is there still a chance at a Prodigal Son season 3 somewhere — or, has all hope been totally dashed?

The bad news at the moment is obvious: Fox has already canceled the show. It’s been billed as the series finale for a reason, as the network is clearly planning to move forward and it’s not on its fall schedule. As for why it is canceled, there are two different factors at play here:

Ratings – Season 2 is down more than 40% in the 18-49 demographic from season 1. More often than not, that is going to be a cause for cancellation. There’s just no real way around that. We know that it performs well in viewings after the fact, but Fox doesn’t get all of the money from that.

Cost – We recognize fully that this show isn’t cheap — any production that films in New York comes with it a price tag! It just didn’t make financial sense for the network to continue the series, even if it would’ve been nice to see that happen.

Is there still hope for a season 3?

We wouldn’t rule it out, but we do think there are only a limited number of suitors. The top one to us may be HBO Max, given that the show’s darker subject matter could be a fit there — also, this is a Warner Bros. show and the studio/HBO Max share the same parent company. More and more these days, there’s a real emphasis on networks owning some of their programming — it gives them more revenue for the viewers they do have in a fragmented time.

Certainly if you love Prodigal Son, keep fighting for it! In the end, you never know what will happen — we’ll keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son

Do you still want to see a Prodigal Son season 3 happen somewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







