mixed-ish season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by ABC?







Following today’s finale, is there any hope at all for a mixed-ish season 3? We’ll get a little more into that within this piece!

Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and kick things off with some bad news: There won’t be a season 3 coming up on ABC. The series was formally canceled over the past several days, with the reasoning being what you would expect: Low ratings. The Black-ish prequel to date has averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and the numbers have been even lower than that as of late. We’d have preferred to see a season 3 so that the writers could plan a proper ending, especially since Black-ish is ending next year and the two could said goodbye at the same time. Unfortunately, that’s just not happening.

So is it possible that another network/streaming service could swoop in and save the show? In theory, we would like to think so; the reality, however, is different. Hulu may be the only possible destination, and we say that because it shares a parent company with ABC. Freeform wouldn’t be the right fit for mixed-ish, even if it has another show in grown-ish set in this same universe. It just doesn’t make sense for a Netflix and another network/streaming service to pick the show off either, largely due to the fact that there’s less of a financial incentive for them to do so.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that Black-ish season 8 finds a way to celebrate this show and its legacy. We’re not sure if there will be a way to get any other nod to what else could be out there. It’s a thrill that the series existed in the first place, but that doesn’t make us any less sad about its fate in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to mixed-ish right now

Are you disappointed that a mixed-ish season 3 is not going to be happening?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







