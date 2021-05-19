This Is Us season 5 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Kevin, Madison’s wedding







Next week on This Is Us season 5 episode 16, the wedding of the season is going to be here — but will it go according to plan?

If you saw tonight’s new episode, then you know we left off on a rather uncertain note. The hour concluded with Kevin feeling more sure than ever that he wanted to be with Madison; however, she is still second-guessing if this situation is right. Does he really want to be with her? That’s not altogether clear in her mind, especially due to that Newlywed Game answer that he gave. She’s living in her head, and probably conjuring back every thought and insecurity she’s had from the moment she got pregnant.

The title for the This Is Us season 5 finale is “The Adirondacks,” and the synopsis makes it clear that we’ll at least get to the wedding:

05/25/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding. TV-14

Note the time change: Next week’s will be airing later.

What happens at said wedding is a completely different story. Let’s hope for a happy ending when the dust settles, along with some sort of big reveal in the flash-forwards. Could we finally see Madison in the future for the first time? What about Kate? The past few seasons have offered up a few more clues, and we’d certainly like to see at least one more. Just remember for a moment that season 6 is the final season for the show on NBC, and we’re going to be building towards that endgame sooner rather than later. Some parts of the series finale have been planned out for years!

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us and the season 5 finale?

Give us some of your early thoughts and theories below! Once you check that out, be sure to come back around to score some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

