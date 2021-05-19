Black-ish season 8 premiere date hopes: When could it return?







Following tonight’s finale, are you curious to learn about the Black-ish season 8 premiere date? As you would imagine, there are a handful of things we gotta talk through here … and it’s a case of good news and bad.

Since we like to be positive, let’s kick things off with a heavy dose of good news: The show is renewed! In this era where there are so many shows getting canceled, we’ll always be grateful for another batch of episodes.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play: This is going to be the final season on ABC. Not only that, but it will not premiere until midseason — most likely early 2021. While we know that the ratings for Black-ish weren’t anywhere near where they were in the past, the show still has a lot of value. It also generates headlines in a way that few other family-comedies do, and we like to think that this is valuable. Are you going to find another comedy that starts so many conversations?

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: It’s kind of a surprise that the show is ending next year. Nonetheless, at least Kenya Barris and the entire creative team has a chance to conjure up an ideal ending. They don’t need to rush anything along and with that in mind, they can focus on creating the best story possible. That means a proper series finale, one that pays tribute to not only the past several years of the show, but also the various off-shoots including grown-ish and also mixed-ish. Unfortunately, the latter was recently canceled and is not coming back for a third season.

Odds are, you will learn an official Black-ish season 3 premiere date at some point a little bit later this year.

What do you most want to see on Black-ish season 8?

Are you sad that the series is coming to a close? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

