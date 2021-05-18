





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? With all the hype that is out there about the final episodes, of course you’d want more ASAP!

As for whether or not you’re going to get it, that’s where we come bearing good news. There is a new installment airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern! This is a story entitled “Jerry 2.0,” and the synopsis indicates that we are at a pivotal point in Kevin and Madison’s lives: “05/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. TV-14”

While we’re sure that this episode will be full of some traditional bachelor-party moments, we also know This Is Us fairly well at this point — it’s the sort of show that is going to deliver some emotional twist at some point long the way. Our hope is that Sophie’s return is not something that will derail totally what’s going on with Kevin and Madison. While it’s been a journey for the two of them, we do think we’re at a point now where there are serious feelings and they want to be together.

Will some other stories be wedged in here? It’s easy to imagine so, given that a lot of characters have some stuff going on — Beth and Toby are figuring out what’s next for their careers, for example, while we still are waiting more updates on Rebecca and her condition. We also haven’t seen the flash-forward timeline in a good while…

