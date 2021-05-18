Is Mayans MC new tonight on FX? What season 4 could hold







Is Mayans MC new tonight on FX? With that way that this past episode ended, it certainly makes sense to want a little bit more.

Alas, this is where we end up being the bearer of bad news, as there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. Will there be more coming up? The answer is “yes,” but you’ll have to wait a little while for them. It’s hard to imagine new episodes premiering later this year, but showrunner Elgin James told Deadline that the plan is to get more made sooner rather than later:

We’re going to turn around really quickly because we want to get on the air as soon as possible for everyone. We’re not in the writers’ room yet, but we’re starting to figure out what…the stories are going to be.

So what will be coming up on Mayans MC season 4 when it does premiere? We have to imagine that the story for EZ Reyes will pick up not that soon after the season 3 finale left off, especially with all of the chaos within this world. We know that he is questioning his identity and his actions more than ever, and that makes sense — he’s still pretty young, and he’s only been a full-fledged member of the club for one season. We would anticipate his world colliding with Emily’s a little more than ever now, and for there to be more inter-club conflict and surprises around every turn.

For now, we’re just grateful that FX is continuing to stay loyal to Mayans MC — that’s not something that they had to do after the ratings dropped for season 3! About midway through the season we weren’t confident at all that the show was going to return but now, we’re more than grateful that it is and we’ll see where the journey goes from here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Mayans MC moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around for some further updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







