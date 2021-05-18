Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Are there plans for it to be final season?







Is Grey’s Anatomy season 18 going to be the end of the road? We imagine that there will be questions around it for some time — just like there was through the majority of season 17.

At this very moment, we should note that ABC has not confirmed anything when it comes to the long-term future of the show. Series star Ellen Pompeo has a new contract for next season, but we’ve gotten a sense for a while now that we could be closer to the end of the show than the beginning.

Have you watched our most-recent Grey’s Anatomy episode review? If not, be sure to check that out below! You can also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you do want to ensure you don’t miss any other updates, including a new review on Thursday night.

What we can go ahead and say is that from an ABC perspective, they’re certainly not ready to end it anytime soon. This shouldn’t come as a shock, given that we’re talking about a hugely successful franchise that is popular all over the world. Speaking (per Deadline) at a pre-upfront press briefing, here is what ABC Entertainment / Hulu Originals boss Craig Erwich had to say:

“Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a ratings juggernaut. The fans loved this season. I thought Grey’s Anatomy did a really incredible job this year telling the stories of all the frontline heroes who are fighting the good fight [in this current health crisis] … We will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can.”

While we know that the future of some shows are decided very much by the network, we don’t think that will be the case here. Whenever Grey’s Anatomy does end, it will likely because the cast and producers are ready for it to. This show’s a national treasure — there are also viewers who were born in season 1 who are probably now set to go off the college. What we’re trying to say here is that if the cast wants to move on, we’ll more than understand.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and what lies ahead

Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will end up being the final season of the show?

Be sure to let us know your current projection in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are further updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







