





We knew that next week’s 9-1-1 season 4 finale would prove to be deadly, shocking, and intense — we just didn’t know in what way.

Now, the first promo for “Survivors” gives us a larger sense of it, and it spells out some particularly bad news when it comes to Eddie and Bobby both.

Let’s start here with Ryan Guzman’s character, whose body was on the ground and bleeding out tonight. We’re still concerned that he doesn’t make it out alive, and there’s not a lot in this promo that makes us feel any better. As a matter of fact, the tease of the scene with Christopher is akin to ripping out our heart and subsequently stomping on it.

Then, there’s another issue here: Is Peter Krause leaving the show? Is Bobby really going to burn to death? Athena is clearly worried about it, and just from the basis of what we see, she’s not going to have a lot of time to dwell on and/or process what just transpired the fight she had with him. There hasn’t been any reporting that Krause is departing so for now, we’ll do our part to stay optimistic. He does still remain, after all, one of the show’s most-important characters.

Despite the life-or-death crisis that Bobby is facing, Krause himself tells TVLine that it is really Angela Bassett who does more of the heavy lifting:

“Tim Minear wrote something for Angela which required her to really dig deep. She has a tough assignment in the final episode, and she handled it with her usual strength and grace. There was one night she came walking towards me and said, ‘Peter, they’re trying to kill me.’ She fell into my arms and I held her for a little. She has some tough work in the final episode, but she handled it really well.”

