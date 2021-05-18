The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Forgive or Forget’







Next week on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18, you will have an opportunity to see the latest phase of Shaun and Lea’s grieving process. We saw them go through some of the paces of losing their baby tonight, but that will continue into next week’s episode entitled “Forgive or Forget.”

So what is the focus this time around? It’s about trying to get distance from what happened. This makes some sense given that everywhere they go, they may be reminded of the baby that they lost.

Below, we have the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18 with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Forgive or Forget” – Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Of course, it goes without saying that the conflict between Morgan and Park is probably increasing exponentially because of their personal relationship. Because they’ve gone through so much together outside the hospital, that does put the two of them in a situation where they’ve got skin in the game. They can’t go about their arguments in the same, normal way, and the stakes are even higher because of a life being on the line.

So is this episode going to be the season 4 finale? Given that filming started late this season and this is the last Monday of sweeps, it’s fair to wonder that. However, rest assured that this is not the end of the season. There is still a two-part finale coming after this, and it will begin the evening of Memorial Day.

