





Tonight on The Neighborhood season 3 finale, we had an installment full of surprises — and also corn dogs and/or beef jerky.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s kick things off here with the surprise at the center of the story: Is Gemma pregnant? She thought so and with that, she did her best to buy a test while keeping the secret under wraps. When the results came in, she was pregnant! The celebration commenced, but Calvin still didn’t know about it.

More of the shocking comedy stuff happened with the Calvin story, as Dave tried to prove that Calvin’s late father would like him. They went fishing over at the Santa Monica Pier, only for him to accidentally knock the urn into the ocean. This led into some serious man-drama, but of course in the end everything worked out! Calvin sought some counsel in the form of a street performer, and somehow Cedric the Entertainer’s character ended up being satisfied with his dad being in the ocean. In the end, he realized that this was precisely where he’d want to be as a final resting place.

So when did the pregnancy news come out to Dave? Think at the end of the episode, where Gemma made it clear in the midst of Calvin’s party that they were expecting. Their lives are about to change again, and we imagine that this will be a part of the next season in some shape or form.

If you love The Neighborhood, we have to imagine that you’re satisfied with the end result of Monday’s new episode. We don’t think that it reinvented what the show is by any means, but that’s not what the goal was here, either. It was just out to entertainment and within that, it succeeded.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next season of The Neighborhood

What did you think about the events of The Neighborhood season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







