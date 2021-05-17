The Neighborhood season 4 premiere date hopes on CBS







Following the big finale tonight, are you excited to see The Neighborhood season 4? Want to know more about when it could premiere? Well, consider this piece your source for all of this information!

Let’s, of course, kick off the article with a reminder that a season 4 for the comedy is, in fact, on the way. This renewal was announced earlier this year alongside fellow CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola. It’s clear at the moment that the network is still fond of both of these comedies, and they’re pretty important to them keeping a Monday-night comedy tradition alive. This is something that goes back decades and includes such hits as Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, and some earlier seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

While there isn’t too much out there about The Neighborhood right now, one thing is clear: There will be a new showrunner, as creator Jim Reynolds exited following the completion of the third season. Here is what he had to say in a statement to Deadline:

“I am very proud of The Neighborhood and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible … I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

CBS should announce over the next week or so where The Neighborhood lies on their fall schedule, if it’s even there. Our expectation is that season 4 will premiere in either late September or early October, but we may be stuck waiting until the summer to get a specific date.

