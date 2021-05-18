9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: The dust storm







Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14, prepare yourself for one of the most emotional episodes of the season. It has to be when you think about it being the finale! The entire franchise has a history of going on big with their final episodes, and we already know what this one is going to be about: A dust storm.

If you’ve lived in Texas at any point in your life, then you know already that these things can be legit. They are big, terrifying, and they cause a wide array of damage. Think in terms of visibility problems, car accidents, and even construction-related disasters.

Below, we’ve got the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 finale synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin in the all-new “Dust to Dust” season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 24 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-214) (TV-14 L, V)

So will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? The producers haven’t specified anything as of yet, but you should know that this is the sort of thing that this franchise loves to do. As a matter of fact, we’d be more shocked if the episode ends without one! We know already that a season 3 is coming, but the tough news is knowing that it’s not on the fall schedule. You will be waiting until midseason to see the third season premiere, and with that, this could be a cliffhanger that leaves you with significant question marks for a rather long time. Go ahead and brace yourselves for that accordingly.

