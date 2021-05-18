Black Lightning season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on Black Lightning season 4 episode 13, prepare to get emotional. After all, we are talking here about the series finale! It’s the conclusion to a long and exciting journey, and we certainly have to hope here that good will prevail. The journey for Jefferson and some of these other characters has not come easy.

The first thing that we can do to set up this final chapter is share the full synopsis, which makes it clear that the series is going to go down swinging:

“BLACK LIGHTNING” SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil (#413). Original airdate 5/24/2021

We understand fully that this isn’t the most informative teaser in the world — would something more from Marvin Jones III work? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor behind Tobias Whale made it clear precisely how he feels about the end of the show:

“I was very satisfied … It’s funny that I’m saying that because I’ve been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion.”

Remember here that no matter how Black Lightning ends, there are a couple of different ways for the story to live on. First and foremost, there’s always a chance that the Painkiller spin-off ends up getting the green light! There’s no guarantee that this is going to happen, but it’d at least keep a part of this series’ soul on the air. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about that over the weeks ahead.

What do you want to see unravel on the Black Lightning series finale?

Have any predictions for how things are going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

