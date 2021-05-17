All Rise season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on All Rise season 2 episode 17, we hope there’s going to be a lot of closure for Lola Carmichael and some of your other favorites. After all, we are talking about the series finale — or at least what seems to be.

Over the weekend, the network chose to pull the plug on the Simone Missick drama and while it’s popular in theory that someone else could pick it up, we haven’t heard anything close to confirmation on that subject. We have to enter this episode (entitled “Yeet”) with the expectation that it will be the final one to air. Otherwise, we’re setting ourselves up for some sort of supreme disappointment.

Ultimately, it does feel like this episode is going to be worthy of the finale label — there are some enormous trials taking place, and that’s without even getting into some of the relationship stuff. The full All Rise season 2 episode 17 synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of what’s coming:

“Yeet” – The murder trials against Alexander Moore (Zayne Emory) and Jack Allen (Derek Luh) begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her re-election campaign. Also, Mark and Amy commit to their relationship, even though they’re on opposite sides of the trial, and Luke looks for a way to win Emily back, on the second season finale of ALL RISE, Monday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Just by virtue of the sort of show this is, we’re hoping to hear “case closed” (or at least a verdict) a couple of times during this. We don’t think personally that All Rise needed cliffhangers before it was canceled; if one happens now, it’s just going to be even more painful.

