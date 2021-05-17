Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 premiere date hopes on CBS







Following tonight’s finale, what can you expect in terms of a Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 premiere date? Is there another season happening?

As we kick off this article, let us do so by getting at least one big of good news out of the way: Another batch of episodes WILL be coming to CBS! This news was first confirmed a little while back, so it’s at least one thing you don’t have to worry about during this chaotic month of TV news.

Now, we turn to the next big question: When a Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 could even premiere! For the time being, we don’t have all that much in the way of clarity on that subject. Our hope is that CBS will pair it once again with The Neighborhood on Monday nights this fall, but it’s a little too early to say that with certainty. CBS should be releasing their full fall schedule a little bit later this year and through that, we should have a much better sense of clarity.

Provided that the comedy is on said fall schedule, there’s a good chance that some more details will be available when we get around to the summer. CBS tends to wait a little while before releasing their premiere schedule, mostly because they honestly can. They don’t have to be in any hurry at all to rush things along.

In general, though, we don’t expect too much in the way of sweeping changes here. Bob Hearts Abishola is all about a fantastic relationship between two characters and the people in their lives — it’s a love story, and there aren’t too many others like it out there on TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Neighborhood and what’s coming up there

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Bob Hearts Abishola season 3?

Are you glad it’s coming back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other news and updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







