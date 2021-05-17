Outlander alum Graham McTavish joins Game of Thrones prequel







Just in case you didn’t see enough of Graham McTavish on Outlander or Men in Kilts, we’ve got more great news for you within!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor noted that he is signing up for the much-hyped Game of Thrones prequel series entitled House of the Dragon. While we’ve heard about some of the show’s cast members (including Matt Smith!) and a story that traces House Targeryan lore, there are many mysteries still about how it will progress. We’re not sure that McTavish says all that much to clear things up:

“I’m enjoying that, yes … I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons.”

Big surprise there, hence the word “Dragon” in the title. The plan is that the prequel will launch at some point in 2022, which is probably super-important for HBO given the amount of time since the end of Game of Thrones proper. We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating that the biggest struggle here could be convincing viewers to watch. While Game of Thrones is no doubt one of the most beautiful and ambitious TV shows ever, it did have a polarizing final season that wrapped up in a way that a number of viewers found unsatisfying.

What we can say at present is this: Any show featuring Graham McTavish is one that we’re more than excited to check out. He’s got that great ability to play bold, strong characters while also touching into their vulnerability. We even loved him on his recurring role back in Lucifer season 4.

