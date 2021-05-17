All American season 3 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Bring the Noise’







All signs suggest that All American season 3 episode 13 will be the last episode for the month of May, and the writers are going to go big for it. Spencer is going to do his best to do something fun for Grace, knowing all the pain the community is going through. The events of tonight will still ring large in “Bring the Noise,” and we certainly don’t expect them to be over next week, either.

What makes this episode so impressive on the surface is everything it is trying to accomplish all at once. Not only do you have Spencer trying to throw a party with Olivia, but there’s a big football-focused story for Billy and also one where Asher struggles with his feelings.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full All American season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

FINDING THE JOY – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality. Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his players chances at college recruitment, so he tries to organize a scrimmage game to help, but it’s not as easy as he hoped. Coop (Bre-Z) finds herself in a tough spot with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is forced to confront his feelings for his mom’s fiancé, as well as his feelings about Vanessa (guest star Alondra Delgado). Michael Evans Behling and Monet Mazur also stars. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#313). Original airdate 5/24/2021.

Could this be an episode all about finding light in dark situations? Maybe that’s a part of it, but we don’t think that any distraction will be perfect. The words “finding the joy” in the synopsis are meant to stand out; we’ll see how that manifests within the actual episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







