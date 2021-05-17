SEAL Team season 4 finale spoilers: Could a major character die?







There are some warning signs already that the SEAL Team season 4 finale is going to be big, powerful, and heart-wrenching. First of all, you have the title of “One Life to Live,” which in this instance is probably not a reference to the popular soap. Then, you also have the newly-released synopsis below:

“One Life To Live” — Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each member to make major personal decisions, on the fourth season finale of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The word “devastating” is the part of this that sticks with us. Note that it doesn’t necessarily mean that a major character will be killed off, but we do take it as evidence that something enormous is going to go down. Maybe it’s an injury, or maybe someone simply makes the decision to leave. In the right contest, any of these could make some sense. While Bravo Team has had some issues with each other here and there, they do still care for one another deeply. We have a hard time thinking that they’d be okay if they were to lose a number.

With that in mind, maybe that prompts some team members into making this “major personal decision” that defines some part of the hour. All of this could be the writers and producers going big in this episode, mostly as a means to ensure that a season 5 is coming down the road.

(In case you missed it, we posted late last week that there’s a chance season 5 will migrate over to Paramount+ next season — nothing has changed since, and CBS will likely confirm things one way or the other over the next week. We like to think they will figure this out before the fall schedule comes out.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wednesday’s new episode

What do you want to see on the SEAL Team season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







