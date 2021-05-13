SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 spoilers: David Boreanaz directs!







SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 is the penultimate episode of the season, and it’s notable for many reasons. For starters, it was directed by series star David Boreanaz! Technically, this is David’s second episode of the season, as he helmed one early on that was technically meant for season 3.

As for what makes the story itself so interesting, think along the lines of this: A team member gets hurt, Jason and Clay will face more pressure than ever, and the entire situation could be SO much worse than anyone realized. They may have known some of what they were getting into when they signed up for deployment; unfortunately, things for them now are about to go from bad to worse.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 15 synopsis with all sorts of intel:

“Nightmare of My Choice” – Bravo joins forces with Alpha team to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline that is under attack by Boko Haram. But when a team member is injured and Jason and Clay fight to save his life, Bravo discovers that an even more dangerous enemy is attacking them, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Given that we still do not know whether or not there will be a SEAL Team season 5 at CBS, that only raises the stakes for an episode like this. We want there to be a satisfactory conclusion to the show no matter what, and we’re crossing our fingers that this installment brings us somewhat closer to our desired endgame. We want to see some happiness for some characters — though a cliffhanger of some sort would still seem appropriate.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 15?

